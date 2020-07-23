Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,544 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,345 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after buying an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.81. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

