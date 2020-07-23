Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 165 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,928 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $298.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.54. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $4,005,201.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,431,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 26,807 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.70, for a total transaction of $8,328,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,413 shares of company stock valued at $65,957,183. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.82.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

