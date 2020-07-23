Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,074 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Cfra lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

