Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STAN. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.49) price target (down from GBX 730 ($8.98)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 438 ($5.39) to GBX 575 ($7.08) in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 557.93 ($6.87).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 444.90 ($5.48) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.27 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 740.80 ($9.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 432.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 501.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.81), for a total value of £64,397.70 ($79,248.95). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500.90 ($14,153.21).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

