Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €45.00 ($50.56) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.17 ($55.24).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €28.62 ($32.16) and a fifty-two week high of €64.55 ($72.53). The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

