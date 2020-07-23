Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €45.00 ($50.56) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.17 ($55.24).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €28.62 ($32.16) and a fifty-two week high of €64.55 ($72.53). The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

