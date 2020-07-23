Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €55.00 ($61.80) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.17 ($55.24).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.18. Stabilus has a one year low of €28.62 ($32.16) and a one year high of €64.55 ($72.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.65.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

