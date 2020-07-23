SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$32.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSRM. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. National Bank Financial set a C$31.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM stock opened at C$32.04 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$12.12 and a 12 month high of C$32.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 52.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.