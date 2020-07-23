SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 54.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $131,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

