Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.43

Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.43 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 12073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square Enix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

