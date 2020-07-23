Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TOY. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.67.

TOY stock opened at C$24.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$9.73 and a 12 month high of C$44.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.80.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$305.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 0.8917872 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

