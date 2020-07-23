Sparkpoint (SRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $127,298.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.93 or 0.01922271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00083952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00191726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00121629 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,421,653,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,696,549,674 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

