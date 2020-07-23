Southwestern Energy to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.03.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904,286 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 26,519,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $21,266,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 39.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,801,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 38.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,782,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,479 shares in the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

