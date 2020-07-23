Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) PT Raised to C$1.06 at Fundamental Research

Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.52 to C$1.06 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 million and a PE ratio of -23.68. Southern Silver Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.47.
Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.