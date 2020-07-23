Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) PT Raised to C$1.06 at Fundamental Research

Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.52 to C$1.06 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 million and a PE ratio of -23.68. Southern Silver Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.47.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

