Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Southern Silver Exploration Corp (CVE:SSV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Fundamental Research raised their price target on the stock from C$0.52 to C$1.06. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Southern Silver Exploration traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 887789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of $31.08 million and a P/E ratio of -23.68.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

