Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,030 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Southern worth $78,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,229,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 4,124.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,719 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Southern by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Southern by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,954,000 after purchasing an additional 943,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,090 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $55.78 on Thursday. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.