Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) fell 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45, 3,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 337% from the average session volume of 823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35.

Sosei Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOLTF)

Sosei Group Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Seebri/NVA237, an inhaled long-acting muscarinic antagonist indicated as a maintenance bronchodilator treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Ultibro/QVA149, an inhalation capsule for the bronchodilator treatment of COPD; and NorLevo, an oral emergency contraceptive.

