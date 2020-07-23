Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter valued at $2,721,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at $220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 56.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,045 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sony Corp has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $78.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sony in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

