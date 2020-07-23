Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,946 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 932.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 35,153 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $175.65 on Thursday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $178.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average of $118.52.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,013,959.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,059.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $31,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,842.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEDG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.