Societe Generale Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $270.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $466.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.00. The company has a market cap of $215.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total value of $21,395,954.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,920 shares of company stock valued at $91,012,556. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Netflix by 671.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Netflix by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

