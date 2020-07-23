Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Tapestry worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $3,306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 323.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 476,665 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,075 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 139,885 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

NYSE:TPR opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.