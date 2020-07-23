Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,228,000 after purchasing an additional 219,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,530,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,758 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD opened at $27.72 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.