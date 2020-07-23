Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GT. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

