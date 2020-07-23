Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,445,000 after buying an additional 197,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,973,000 after buying an additional 183,628 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

NYSE:RTX opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.