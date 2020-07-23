Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 972 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

NYSE:CNP opened at $20.01 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.