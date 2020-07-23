Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 361 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 17,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.43). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

