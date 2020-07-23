Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 147,633 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 302,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,633 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $29,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $17,540,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,523,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,089,000 after purchasing an additional 509,962 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,003,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,152,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of PRA opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.50 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is -24.69%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.