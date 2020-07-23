Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 1,177 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 944,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 356,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,724,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,533,000 after purchasing an additional 761,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 110,713 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HST opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

