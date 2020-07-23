Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Increases Position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $409.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 506.41 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. Triumph Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $693.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

