Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.71 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 110,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.28. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

