Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Westlake Chemical worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 87.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 48.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLK opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra raised Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.53.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

