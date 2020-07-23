Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Genesco were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 906.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Genesco by 3,877.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 1,031.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of GCO opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.47 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

