Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.82 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Lear worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lear by 67.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.47.

Shares of LEA opened at $116.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.89.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

