Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.72 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY opened at $11.97 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BofA Securities cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.74.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.