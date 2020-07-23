Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

