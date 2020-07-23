Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.91.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

