Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Grows Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Sterling Bancorp worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 87,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 61,253 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 553,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky acquired 15,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,291.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,001 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $281,658. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STL opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

