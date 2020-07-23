Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 820 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 377,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 80,850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

