Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 379 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 574,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after purchasing an additional 419,115 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Shira Goodman bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,682.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,212 shares of company stock worth $7,109,705. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.73. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

