Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 239 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,422,000 after purchasing an additional 998,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,919,000 after purchasing an additional 160,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,343,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,002,000 after purchasing an additional 286,307 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.