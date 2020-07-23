Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 204 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Celanese by 2,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 513.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $18,560,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE opened at $93.67 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.58.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.