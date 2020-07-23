Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 1,835 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of United States Steel worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in X. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 11,328.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 40.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $64,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X opened at $7.95 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on X shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

