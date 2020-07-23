Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 1,323 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 70,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

VSH stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $612.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.13 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

