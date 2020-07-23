Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,593 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of IBERIABANK worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,148,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after purchasing an additional 797,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,995,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 720,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 413,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 304,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 659,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 290,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

Shares of IBKC opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.