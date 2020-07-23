Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 175 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Ralph Lauren worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 377,663 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 54.0% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,033 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,375,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 65.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 849,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,090,000 after purchasing an additional 335,408 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

