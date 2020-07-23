Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 1,579 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,788 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 21.0% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 36,190 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 49.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 338,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 111,432 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $5,714,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

