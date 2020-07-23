Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 146 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

JLL stock opened at $101.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

