Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Sells $19,341.84 in Stock

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Stephen C. Dow sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $19,341.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,808.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SGH opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $694.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the first quarter valued at $7,757,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 39.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 929,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 657.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the first quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the first quarter valued at about $2,678,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGH. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Smart Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

