Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Friday, July 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $47,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $95,820.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $52,365.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $50,625.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $49,905.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $46,725.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 4,412 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $135,580.76.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $92,520.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $48,870.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $48,960.00.

NYSE WORK opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Slack by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Slack during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.