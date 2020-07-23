Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 68.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $136.30 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average is $111.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

