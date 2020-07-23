Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,537,000 after acquiring an additional 398,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,033,000 after acquiring an additional 160,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,353,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,334,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,479,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.92.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $136.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $139.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.